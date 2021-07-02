Virat Kohli Makes it to List of 'Instagram Richlist', Bags Whopping Amount for One Post

Recently, HopperHQ’s 2021 ‘Instagram Richlist’ featured some of the world’s highest-paid celebs on the social networking site. While footballer Christiano Ronaldo tops the list, second place is bagged by WWE and Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson, who gets INR 11 crore per post. The third spot is bagged by pop singer Ariana Grande.

The only Indian cricketer to make it to the list is skipper Virat Kohli, at 19th spot, managing to earn INR 5 crore for a post, according to the website. Another Indian in the list is actor Priyanka Chopra in 27th position, and makes INR 3 crore per post.

As far as other sports persons are concerned, Messi and Neymar also make it to the list. The Argentinian makes INR 8.6 crore, while the Brazilian star gets INR 6.1 crore per post. Surprisingly, there are no other Indian cricketers in the list of 395 influential celebs, but three South African players — Ab de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Dale Steyn, make it to the list.

Meanwhile, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has opened up on his relationship with India counterpart Virat Kohli even as the picture where they both were seen hugging each other is going viral. Williamson has clarified that the relationship between the two is more than just a hug.

“That was a great moment. We knew anytime you play against India, wherever you are, it’s an incredibly tough challenge. They often set the benchmark in our game in all formats. They show that with the depth that they have and their cricket as well,” he told Cricbuzz in an exclusive chat.

“And the friendship with Virat stems back a number of years and a number of sorts of different times. And it was cool. We always know that there’s a bigger picture to it all. It was a really nice moment and our friendship and relationship are deeper than a game of cricket. And we both know that,” he further added.

