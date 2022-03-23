Virat Kohli May Return as RCB Captain Next Year, Believes R Ashwin

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is just three days away, and Chennai Super Kings(CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) will lock horns in the first game.

Interestingly, Indian allrounder Ravichandran Ashwin has said that former skipper Virat Kohli could become the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) next year.

Ashwin, on his official YouTube channel, said that the IPL career of the South African cricketer Faf Du Plessis is nearing its end, and that he may play for not more than two-three years.

Ravichandran Ashwin further stated that Virat Kohli has gone through significant stress as a captain in the last few years and owing to this 2022 will be a break for him. The allrounder opined that in the next season, RCB may appoint him as the captain again.

Here is the link to the YouTube video of Ravichandran Ashwin- RCB has appointed Faf Du Plessis as the captain of the team for this season, and according to Ashwin, he is very experienced and we may get to see glimpses of MS Dhoni in his captaincy skills.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their first match against Punjab Kings on March 27.

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be held at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. While there have been a lot of changes in the teams this year, the Chennai Super Kings has retained most of its old players in the auction. CSK, however, failed to buy Faf Du Plessis.

The RCB has bought Faf Du Plessis for Rs 7 crores in the IPL 2022 auction and has also appointed him as the captain for the 15th season. Ravichandran Ashwin has been picked by Rajasthan Royals this year.

