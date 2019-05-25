Virat Kohli Meets England Footballer Harry Kane

Loading...
Hence when both of them finally met, Harry took on to Twitter to share their selfie. He also tweeted, "After a few tweets in the last couple of years good to finally meet @imVkohli. A great guy and a brilliant sportsman."
After a few tweets in the last couple of years good to finally meet @imVkohli. A great guy and a brilliant sportsman. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/vGEOs0gGlT
— Harry Kane (@HKane) May 24, 2019
Virat Kohli too acknowledged the same as he wished him all the best for the Champions League final against Liverpool. The Indian captain tweeted, "It was a pleasure meeting you @HKane and all the best for the finals."
It was a pleasure meeting you @HKane and all the best for the finals. 👍 pic.twitter.com/Axpb2apmDB — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 24, 2019
Their conversations on Twitter began when Harry hailed Virat Kohli for his spectacular innings against Australia, back during the WT20 in 2016. The footballer lauded the Indian batsman as he led the Men in Blue to victory in a must-win game for both the teams.
Virat Kohli is some player!In the high pressure situations shows what type of player you are and he does it time and time again! #IndvsAus
— Harry Kane (@HKane) March 27, 2016
Virat Kohli too sent his best wishes to the footballer ahead of England's campaign in the FIFA World Cup last year.
Wishing you a successful World Cup campaign @HKane! 💪😊 #WorldCupRussia2018 #HarryCan
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 18, 2018
Thanks Virat, not a bad start! 👍 — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 19, 2018
India will be kickstarting their World Cup campaign with a warm-up game against New Zealand at the Kennington Oval on Saturday.
First Published: May 25, 2019, 12:10 PM IST