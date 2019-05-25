Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs #EKCUPAUR
CricketNext GET APP

Virat Kohli Meets England Footballer Harry Kane

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 25, 2019, 12:10 PM IST
Virat Kohli Meets England Footballer Harry Kane

Loading...
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and English footballer Harry Kane revived their social media friendship with a meeting at the Lord's cricket ground on Friday. Both have shown loads of admiration for each other on various occasions in the micro blogging site.

Hence when both of them finally met, Harry took on to Twitter to share their selfie. He also tweeted, "After a few tweets in the last couple of years good to finally meet @imVkohli. A great guy and a brilliant sportsman."

Virat Kohli too acknowledged the same as he wished him all the best for the Champions League final against Liverpool. The Indian captain tweeted, "It was a pleasure meeting you @HKane and all the best for the finals."





Their conversations on Twitter began when Harry hailed Virat Kohli for his spectacular innings against Australia, back during the WT20 in 2016. The footballer lauded the Indian batsman as he led the Men in Blue to victory in a must-win game for both the teams.

Virat Kohli too sent his best wishes to the footballer ahead of England's campaign in the FIFA World Cup last year.







India will be kickstarting their World Cup campaign with a warm-up game against New Zealand at the Kennington Oval on Saturday.
harry kaneicc world cup 2019Off The Fieldvirat kohliworld cup 2019
First Published: May 25, 2019, 12:10 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
FULL Ranking
Loading...