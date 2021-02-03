Virat Kohli Mimics MS Dhoni’s Helicopter Shot During Practice Session; Watch Here

Mahendra Singh Dhoni might have retired from international cricket, but his trademark helicopter shot still remains popular. The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman used it across his playing years to smack balls out of the park and entertain his fans. Following his footprints, several cricketers have tried to mimic this shot during games and in practice sessions. Meanwhile, current Indian skipper Virat Kohli became the talk of the town after he played an imaginary helicopter shot during a practice session. The video of the same is doing the rounds on social media platforms, as Kohli reminds us of MS Dhoni through his action.

The Board of Controller for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a clip of the Indian team’s practice session on the micro blogging site, in which the players could be seen having a fun practice session. It was during these sessions where he could be seen mimicking his legendary predecessor's equally famous helicopter shot.

Watch it here:

Team bonding Regroup after quarantine ✅ A game of footvolley #TeamIndia enjoys a fun outing at Chepauk ahead of the first Test against England. - by @RajalArora #INDvENG Watch the full video https://t.co/fp19jq1ZTI pic.twitter.com/wWLAhZcdZk — BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2021

Team India is sweating it out in the nets for the upcoming Test series against England in Chennai. The Indian squad has completed the mandatory six days of the quarantine and even went through a couple of rounds of Covid-19 tests before stepping out for practice sessions. Several players have reached Chennai with their families and will be staying in the bio bubble.

After taking leave in the recently concluded Test series against Australia, Kohli will again helm the Indian team. The swashbuckling batsman was seen having fun during the practice sessions in Chennai. In the video he could be seen playing football with the team and joking with team mates. It was during this session where he mimicked Dhoni’s famous helicopter shot.

The 32-year-old will be back to cricketing action in the upcoming series against England. India will host England to play four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs. The England tour of India tour starts with the first Test slated to be held in Chennai.

However, it is to be seen how many of those helicopter shots Kohli will play against England.