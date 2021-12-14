Virat Kohli Missing South Africa Series on a Whim Not Understandable: Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi

Congress MP and well known lawyer Abhishek Singhvi has raised question over Virat Kohli’s attitude after reports emerged that he may give the ODI series in South Africa a miss due to personal reasons. On Tuesday, reports emerged that Kohli has already informed BCCI that while he will be available for the South Africa Test but will skip the ODI series that follows as it coincides with the birthday of his daughter in January.

Singhvi, on Tuesday, tweeted that it’s understandable for Kohli to miss a series for the birth of his child but choosing to skip a ‘series on a whim’ raises questions whether he treats his place in India’s XI as premium.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Set to Skip South Africa ODI Series

“Kohli missing the Australia series for the birth of his child understandable. Kohli missing the South Africa series on a whim is not understandable. If you cannot treat your place in India’s test XI as premium then questions arise," he tweeted.

Kohli missing the Australia series for the birth of his child understandable. Kohli missing the South Africa series on a whim is not understandable. If you cannot treat your place in India’s test XI as premium then questions arise— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) December 14, 2021

India will be in South Africa for three Tests and as many ODIs with the tour set to get underway from December 26. Rohit Sharma has though been ruled out of the Tests due to a hamstring injury but is expected to be available for the ODI series.

On the other hand, while Kohli will be part of Tests, if a report in The Times of India is to be believed then he won’t part of the ODIs.

Also Read: Panchal Recalls Important Lesson he Learned From Dravid

This latest development comes days after BCCI announced in a media release that Rohit has been handed over the captaincy of both ODI and T20I teams. Kohli had already quit as captain of India’s T20I team but had expressed desire to continue as ODI skipper.

Kohli continues to be the captain of the Test team though.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here