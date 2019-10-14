Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: SCO VS SIN

upcoming
SCO SCO
SIN SIN

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 3: KEN VS NED

upcoming
KEN KEN
NED NED

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 4: UAE VS OMA

upcoming
UAE UAE
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Virat Kohli Moves to Within a Point of Steve Smith in Latest ICC Test Rankings

Indian captain Virat Kohli is now within one point of Australian Steve Smith, who sits at the top of the pile in the ICC Test Batting Rankings.

Cricketnext Staff |October 14, 2019, 4:01 PM IST
Virat Kohli Moves to Within a Point of Steve Smith in Latest ICC Test Rankings

After his brilliant 254* in the second Test against South Africa at Pune, Indian captain Virat Kohli is now within one point of Australian Steve Smith, who sits at the top of the pile in the ICC Test Batting Rankings.

Kohli had dropped below the 900-point mark before Test series started for the first time since January 2008, but now finds himself on 936 points. He had previously achieved a career-best points rating in August 2018 of 937 points, and finds himself only one point below that.

Test batting rankings

If Kohli continues his good form in the series with the Ranchi Test set to be played next, he stands a chance of overtaking Smith at the top of the rankings. He would then hold the top spot in both the Test batting rankings, as well as the ODI batting rankings.

Meanwhile, Indian opener Mayank Agarwal has reached the 17th position, after his innings of 108 brought him into the top 20 rankings for the first time.

ICC rankingsIndia vs South Africaindia vs south africa 2019steve smithvirat kohli

Related stories

India vs South Africa: Proteas Left to Rue Failures Against Controllable Challenges
Karthik Lakshmanan | October 13, 2019, 5:29 PM IST

India vs South Africa: Proteas Left to Rue Failures Against Controllable Challenges

India vs South Africa | India Register Record 11th Consecutive Series Win at Home
Cricketnext Staff | October 13, 2019, 4:33 PM IST

India vs South Africa | India Register Record 11th Consecutive Series Win at Home

India vs South Africa | George Linde Replaces Keshav Maharaj for Final Test
Cricketnext Staff | October 13, 2019, 5:26 PM IST

India vs South Africa | George Linde Replaces Keshav Maharaj for Final Test

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

SIN v SCO
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

NED v KEN
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

OMA v UAE
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more