Virat Kohli Moves to Within a Point of Steve Smith in Latest ICC Test Rankings

After his brilliant 254* in the second Test against South Africa at Pune, Indian captain Virat Kohli is now within one point of Australian Steve Smith, who sits at the top of the pile in the ICC Test Batting Rankings.
Kohli had dropped below the 900-point mark before Test series started for the first time since January 2008, but now finds himself on 936 points. He had previously achieved a career-best points rating in August 2018 of 937 points, and finds himself only one point below that.
If Kohli continues his good form in the series with the Ranchi Test set to be played next, he stands a chance of overtaking Smith at the top of the rankings. He would then hold the top spot in both the Test batting rankings, as well as the ODI batting rankings.
Meanwhile, Indian opener Mayank Agarwal has reached the 17th position, after his innings of 108 brought him into the top 20 rankings for the first time.
