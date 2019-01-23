India vs New Zealand: Kohli And Dhoni Choose Unique Way to Celebrate Win in Napier

Loading...
Not only did India’s first-ever Test series win Down Under lead to the invention of the ‘Pujara Dance’, but the players also shook a leg with members of the Indian fan club, the Bharat Army.
However, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni found a new way to celebrate the 8-wicket win over New Zealand in the first ODI of a five-match series in Napier on Wednesday.
Kohli and Dhoni could be seen riding around on a segway after the match had ended and both looked to be having loads of fun.
Post-game shenanigans courtesy @msdhoni & @imVkohli— BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2019
This looks fun 😁😁😁#TeamIndia #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/0EXXHYh2v7
Earlier, India's bowlers had laid the foundation before Shikhar Dhawan anchored a straightforward chase to secure the tourists a comprehensive victory over New Zealand.
Dhawan made 75* and his 91-run stand with skipper Kohli helped India overwhelm the revised 156-run target with 14.1 overs to spare -- the Duckworth-Lewis method employed after the setting sun stopped play for a while.
On a high having just won test and ODI series over in Australia, India looked determined to extend their domination across the Tasman Sea as they dismissed their hosts for 157 in 38 overs.
Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal shared nine wickets among them as New Zealand failed to post a competitive total with only Kane Williamson (64) offering some resistance with the bat.
The second ODI will be played at Mount Maunganui on Saturday (January 26).
First Published: January 23, 2019, 5:11 PM IST