Virat Kohli Nails Fly Push Up Challenge by Teammate Hardik Pandya

Impressed by teammate Hardik Pandya's fly push ups, India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday posted a video on social media doing the same exercise.
Hey H @hardikpandya7 loved your fly push ups 💪😎. Here's adding a little clap to it 😉. pic.twitter.com/9h7RiigNSc
India all-rounder Hardik had recently posted a video on Twitter, doing fly pushups at his gym.
"Stronger. Fitter. Still under construction @krunalpandya24, I challenge you bhai! Let's see how many you can do," Hardik said in the post. Elder brother and India all-rounder Krunal took up his challenge and did the same.
The drill caught fitness freak Kohli's eye and the ace batsman did not miss out.
Recently, Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch heaped praise on Kohli and stated the India captain has handled the pressure well that comes along with a job as high-profile as that of leading the Men in Blue across the three formats.
Kohli was named India Test captain mid-way through the team's tour of Australia in 2014 after then-skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni called time from the longest format. He then took over the role in limited-overs format as well in 2017 after Dhoni stepped down from the position.
"The pressure of playing for India is one but also leading India is another and the way he (Kohli) has done it, so consistently for a long time," Finch said on Sony Ten Pit Stop show on their Facebook page.
"And taking over from (MS) Dhoni, the leadership, that is huge. The expectations were high, and he kept delivering. That is the most impressive thing (about Kohli)."
