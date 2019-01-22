Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Virat Kohli Named Captain of ICC Test & ODI Team of the Year 2018

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 22, 2019, 11:12 AM IST
Virat Kohli Named Captain of ICC Test & ODI Team of the Year 2018

Virat Kohli has been rewarded for his remarkable performances across formats by being named captain of the ICC Test as well as ODI team of 2018. While two other Indians – Rishabh Pant & Jasprit Bumrah – have made the cut in the Test team, three other Indian players – Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav and Bumrah – have been included in the ODI team of the year.

Kohli’s 1,322 runs at an average of 55.08 with five centuries in 13 Tests and 1,202 runs at an astounding average of 133.55 with six hundreds in 14 ODIs saw him selected to both sides by every member of the ICC Voting Academy, with the majority of them also opting to name him at the helm of each.




“It has been an amazing year,” Kohli was quoted as saying on the ICC website. “I was able to play in a manner that I would not have imagined. If the intention is right and you keep working hard, the results are there in front of your own eyes. The intent has always to be helping your team at any cost, that is when these performances come by and you are pushing yourself to the limit, which you otherwise will not be able to. That is something I experienced in 2018 a lot.”

New Zealand also has three players in the Test squad with captain Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls and opener Tom Latham selected. Five other nations make up the remainder of the Test team – Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), Jason Holder (Windies), top-ranked Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Nathan Lyon (Australia) and Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan).





Besides four Indians, the ODI team has four Englishmen in Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes. Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) and Ross Taylor (New Zealand) complete the ODI XI.

ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year (in batting order):

1. Tom Latham (New Zealand), 2. Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), 3. Kane Williamson (New Zealand), 4. Virat Kohli (India) (capt), 5. Henry Nicholls (New Zealand), 6. Rishabh Pant (India) (wk), 7. Jason Holder (Windies), 8. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), 9. Nathan Lyon (Australia), 10. Jasprit Bumrah (India) 11. Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan)

ICC Men’s ODI team of the year (in batting order):

1. Rohit Sharma (India), 2. Jonny Bairstow (England), 3. Virat Kohli (India) (capt), 4. Joe Root (England) 5. Ross Taylor (New Zealand), 6. Jos Buttler (England) (wk), 7. Ben Stokes (England), 8. Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh), 9. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), 10. Kuldeep Yadav (India), 11. Jasprit Bumrah (India)
First Published: January 22, 2019, 11:04 AM IST
