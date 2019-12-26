Virat Kohli Named in Wisden Cricketers of the Decade List
Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been included in the list of five cricketers of the decade announced by Wisden. Along with Kohli, the other four cricketers are - Steve Smith, Dale Steyn, AB de Villiers and Ellyse Perry.
