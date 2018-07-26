Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Virat Kohli Named International Player of the Year for 2017 and 2018 by Barmy Army

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 26, 2018, 1:04 PM IST
(BCCI/Twitter)

New Delhi: A 93-ball 68 on a green wicket at the Chelmsford cricket ground against Essex was followed by the International Player of the Year award for 2017 and 2018 for India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday. Kohli was handed the award by the famous Barmy Army — semi-organised group of English cricket fans which arranges touring parties for some of its members to follow the English cricket team.

Earlier in the day, Kohli showed great footwork and temperament in the middle as the Indian team prepares for the first Test against England with the ongoing three-day game against Essex. Coming in to bat with the score on 44/3, Kohli combined beautifully with Murali Vijay as the two put on 90 runs for the fourth wicket before Vijay (53) was dismissed by Paul Walter.

India ended the day on 322/6 with Dinesh Karthik (82) and Hardik Pandya (33) at the crease.

First Published: July 26, 2018, 12:07 PM IST
