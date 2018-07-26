Virat Kohli Named International Player of the Year for 2017 and 2018 by Barmy Army

Loading...
BCCI took to Twitter to post the same as the caption read: “Say cheese..The @TheBarmyArmy presents #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli with the International Player of the Year for years 2017 and 2018.”
Say cheese 📸📸— BCCI (@BCCI) July 25, 2018
The @TheBarmyArmy presents #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli with the International Player of the Year for years 2017 and 2018. pic.twitter.com/sr0Z7TkDYv
Earlier in the day, Kohli showed great footwork and temperament in the middle as the Indian team prepares for the first Test against England with the ongoing three-day game against Essex. Coming in to bat with the score on 44/3, Kohli combined beautifully with Murali Vijay as the two put on 90 runs for the fourth wicket before Vijay (53) was dismissed by Paul Walter.
India ended the day on 322/6 with Dinesh Karthik (82) and Hardik Pandya (33) at the crease.
Also Watch
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
First Published: July 26, 2018, 12:07 PM IST