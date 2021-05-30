Virat Kohli Names a Bowler from Past Who Would Have Troubled Him; Take a Guess Before Checking Answer

Team India is currently under quarantine in Mumbai, as they are all set to leave for England on June 2, for the upcoming WTC final against New Zealand and a five-Test series against hosts. But despite a packed schedule, skipper Virat Kohli found out time to interact with his fans. In a Q&A session on Instagram, he was asked, which one bowler from the past would have troubled him, and the 32-year-old was quick to reply — Wasim Akram.

kohli

Meanwhile, there is hardly any doubt that former Pakistan skipper Akram was one of the most complete bowler — one who could bowl with speed and swing the ball both ways. He had a lethal bouncer and yorker too. He had 414 Test wickets and 502 ODI wickets in a career spanning close to 20 years. Not only that, he was an effective batsman too, lower down the order, and had scored 2898 runs in Tests and 3717 runs in ODIs.

Coming back to Kohli, he answered a host of other questions too. When asked during a question and answer session on Instagram to define in two words his bond with Captain Cool Dhoni, Kohli said: “Trust, Respect”. In fact during an Instagram chat with R Ashwin last year, Kohli had said, “I have always been inclined towards taking responsibility. After my debut for India, it was just about wanting to play, it was about being in the Indian XI all the time. Then, with your intrigue in the game, you start talking to the captain regularly. I was always in MS’s ears, discussing different tactic.”

Now, it is a golden opportunity for Kohli the leader to win his maiden ICC Trophy in England. Team India has a chance to win the inaugural World Test Championship final.

