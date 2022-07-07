"Virat Kohli Needs a Little Break", Says Former India Batter

Former India batter and national selector Jatin Paranjpe believes that Virat Kohli needs a break but is not on the verge of being finished. After Kohli’s continued lean patch, the debate over his form and cricket career has caught flames. From cricket fans to former players, all are in doubt about Kohli’s career.

“I think people who are saying he is finished don’t know what they are talking about. He is nowhere near finished. There is a lot more to come from him, probably he just needs a little break,” said Paranjpe.

While in conversation with cricket journalist and anchor Jamie Alter during an episode of his chat show on Glance, Jatin Paranjpe said that Kohli can take a break from the 50-over format.

He said, “It could be that he gives up the one-day game before other formats, at some stage. If you look at the spread of India’s matches across a calendar year, you have about 20-odd ODIs, seven or eight Test matches, sometimes ten, and then 10 T20 games. So if he really wants a break, then weaning himself away from the 50-over game, which is becoming more and more meaningless at a bilateral level, is an option he could look at.”

However, Paranjpe’s opinion on taking a break from 50-over format can do well for Kohli but his recent performance in the Edgbaston Test also didn’t charm the cricket lovers at all.

In the first innings, Kohli departed cheaply to Matthew Potts at just 11 runs. While in the other innings, he was looking good at the crease until English Skipper, Ben Stokes came to rupture his form. Scoring just 20, Kohli went back to the pavillion as Joe Root caught a good one-handed catch.

Talking about Kohli’s batting in Edgbaston Test, Paranjpe stated that luck didn’t favour him in both the innings. “In this Test match he was unlucky in both innings. He got an absolute snorter in the second innings and was looking good in the first dig before a moment of indecision. These things happen,” he added.

Paranjpe looks hopeful about Kohli in near future as he believes, there is much more that Kohli can offer to the team. “A lot more to come from him, which is the biggest positive for this Indian cricket team as it recalibrates itself. They will see a lot more contributions from Virat Kohli.”

