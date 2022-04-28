Virat Kohli Needs to go Back to Being the Free-flowing Person That he Was: Yuvraj Singh

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has opined that Virat Kohli needs to look back at his younger days and how he was as a person to rectify the current slump he is facing. In an exclusive interview with the newly launched channel Sports18, Yuvraj stated Kohli’s work ethic is four times better than any athlete he has seen in the last 15 years and that will help him to come out of the slump.

The former India middle-order lynchpin agreed that Kohli’s form is not the best, but he is still scoring runs. “Obviously, he is also not happy, and people aren’t too, because we have seen him setting bigger benchmarks, scoring hundreds after hundreds. But this happens to the best players,” assessed Yuvraj in the first of two-part interview series on Home of Heroes, Sports18’s newest offering.

“Virat needs to become a free-flowing personality again. If he can change himself and be like how he was earlier that will reflect in his game,” Yuvraj said. “He has proved himself to be the best of this era and believes in a strong work ethic and that has brought the best out of him over the years.”

