Virat Kohli Needs to Take Complete Off From Cricket Which Also Includes a Big Series: Former Pakistan Spinner

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed feels that Virat Kohli should take a big break from cricket. The batting maverick has been under a lot of scanners for his lean patch with the bat. Several former cricketers have even raised questions about his place on India’s T20I side.

Kohli has been rested for the upcoming white-ball tour of West Indies despite his poor form in recent times which has irked several critics who feel that he should play more games to regain his form.

Also Read: Star Batter Lauds Rohit For His Support During Tough Times

The batting maverick is struggling to manufacture big runs in recent times. He scored 12 runs in the two T20Is he played against England on the ongoing tour. While he also failed to convert a good start into a big score in the 2nd ODI and was dismissed on 16. While he also had an underwhelming IPL season where he scored 341 runs in 16 matches at an average of 22.73. He faced a lot of criticism in IPL 2022 for his strike rate – 115.99 which put him under the scanners.

Mushtaq called Kohli one of the best players in the world but suggested that he should miss take some time off and miss the big series. He shared how former England batter Jonathan Trott once struggled to score runs but he didn’t ask for rest as England didn’t drop him too, as a result, he eventually announced his retirement from cricket.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022 Likely to be Shifted to UAE, no Change in Schedule

“He is one of the best cricketers in the world. Virat Kohli needs to take complete off from cricket which also includes a big series. I remember when I was with England and Jonathan Trott also failed to score runs and in hindsight, had we dropped him then, he would have regained his form due to the mental and physical rest,” Mushtaq Ahmed told Cricket Pakistan.



The former spinner further emphasized that sitting on the sidelines sometimes helps the player to get motivated.

“When you see your team play against quality opposition from the sidelines then it gives you new motivation to perform better. You forget about the centuries that you have scored and you start from scratch once again with a renewed passion and hunger,” he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here