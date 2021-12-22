Virat Kohli Neither Drinks Black Water Nor He Owns Private Jet, Cricketer Reveals in Hilarious Video | WATCH

Virat Kohli doesn’t drink Black Water, nor does he own a private jet. However, being the fitness freak he is, he did concede that he drinks Alkaline water at home. This and a lot of interesting info trickled out as he sat down for an ad shoot with Puma. Kohli is one of the most followed persons on social media with his Instagram following going past a million. The 33-year-old had seen lots of ups and downs, but he seemed undeterred in this video which you can watch here:

In this video he can be seen answering a number of questions from his fans who are crazy about him. Puma picked some of the most asked questions about him on Google which were then answered by Kohli. The captain is in South Africa busy preparing for the three match Test series which is set to take place from December 26 onwards in Centurion. When the last time India toured South Africa they lost the series 1-2 under Kohli. He would look for redemption with his Test captaincy certainly under the line.

‘It Seems a Burden Has Been Removed From Virat Kohli’s Head’: Saba Karim on Team India’s Practice Sessions in South Africa

Former India wicketkeeper batter Saba Karim feels that Test captain Virat Kohli is looking relaxed in the practice session ahead of the Test series against South Africa. The first Test of the three-match series will begin on December 26. The Indian team has started their practice session in Centurion and BCCI has posted several photos of Kohli and other players working hard with the coaching staff.

Karim said that looking at Kohli’s photos in training sessions, it seems like a burden has been removed from his head after all the controversy between him and the BCCI.

“It seems a burden has been removed from Virat Kohli’s head. He can play with an open mind now, he can revive his Test career afresh. The expectation is that he will dish out performances like he was doing two years back," Karim told India News.

