Virat Kohli Never Offers Business Class Seat to Anushka, But to His Fast Bowlers

Even though Virat Kohli couldn’t get India to win a World Cup under his captaincy, he is indeed one of the most coveted skippers of all time. From backing players during their toughest phase to taking Indian Test cricket to greater heights, Kohli has time and again proved his ability as a successful leader. The former Indian captain is a prolific batter, but do you know he is a bit inclined towards the bowlers of the team.

Under his leadership, India’s pace attack has witnessed remarkable growth. Renowned commentator and former India cricketer Vivek Razdan shared an interesting story regarding Kohli’s understanding of the importance of bowlers and the need to give them proper rest.

Razdan told Sportskeeda that while on a flight, he has never seen Kohli travel business class because he would always give it up for one of the bowlers in the team.

In the flight, two seats of business class are always reserved - one for the captain and the other for the coach. However, Razdan stated that Kohli always preferred to be with his teammates in the economy class instead of the business class. “Apart from the coach, there was always a bowler occupying one of the business class seats. It was either Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami or, sometimes, Ravichandran Ashwin,” Razdan said, adding that Kohli believed since the bowlers worked extremely hard on the ground, they should relax for at least for three-four hours in the flight.

Kohli never gave business class seat to Anushka Sharma

The former Indian cricketer also shared that Kohli never gave his business class seat to his wife Anushka Sharma. Razdan recalled that when Anushka joined the West Indies tour of 2019, she and Virat travelled together in economy class. “Virat never requested for his business class seat to be given to Anushka," he said.

Currently, Kohli is not having the best days with the willow. His performance in the ongoing IPL 2022 has been quite disappointing for the fans. He was out on golden duck in two consecutive games. Kohli’s fans are hoping that their ‘King’ will soon bounce back.

