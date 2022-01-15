Virat Kohli Quits Test Captaincy Live News: 'Sad Day For Me Personally' - Ravi Shastri

Live now
Virat Kohli Quits Test Captaincy LIVE: Virat Kohli, on Saturday, stepped down as Team India Test captain a day after India’s Test series defeat to South Africa. Kohli and Co. lost the Test series 1-2 after a 7 wickets defeat in Cape Town. The 33-year-old took to Twitter to announce his decision.
“Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now,” Read More
“Congratulations @imVkohli on a stunning run as the Indian captain. You can be very proud of what you have achieved so far, and for sure, your name will be up there among the best leaders in world cricket,” wrote West Indian legend Vivian Richards.
“When Virat took over as Test captain, India winning a test overseas was an achievement, now if India lose an overseas test series it is an upset. And that’s how far he has taken Indian cricket forward, and that will be his legacy. Congratulations on successful reign,” wrote former India opener Wasim Jaffer.
“Thank you for all the memories I’ve shared with you in dressing room and on and off the field since childhood, where we never thought that you would be our captain and I’ll play 100 test matches for India 🇮🇳
All we did was just play cricket with all our heart and things worked out well.
From No. 7 and hardly winning any series in sena countries to our current standing as the Indian team you have done tremendous job as a Captain.
I still remember back 2017 in South Africa, where u told me its high time to win series in these countries. Yes, we didn’t win 2017-18 series in Africa, but we went to Australia and beat Australia in Australia. In England 2017-18 series says we lost 4-1, but we know as team how close we came!!
So cheers to your most successful Test Captaincy for India and thanks for the amazing memories as a Captain you have given us @virat.kohli,” Ishant Sharma wrote on Instagram
“Although I also am shocked by @imVkohli sudden decision, I respect his call. I can only applaud him for what he has done for world cricket & India. Easily one of the most aggressive and fittest players India has had. Hope he’d continue to shine for India as a player,” tweeted former teammate Suresh Raina.
Virender Sehwag wrote: Many Congratulations #ViratKohli on an outstanding career as India’s Test Captain. Stats don’t lie & he was not only the most successful Indian Test Captain but one of the most successful in the world. Can be very proud @imVkohli & looking forward to watch u dominate with the bat.”
“It’s been a remarkable journey King Kohli @imVkohli! Very few have been able to achieve what you have. Gave your all and played like a true champion each time. May you grow from strength to strength! Onwards and upwards,” Yuvraj Singh posted on Twitter.
“Virat, you can go with your head held high. Few have achieved what you have as captain. Definitely India’s most aggressive and successful. Sad day for me personally as this is the team we built together – @imVkohli,” Ravi Shastri tweeted.
“Congratulations to @imVkohli on a tremendous tenure as #TeamIndia captain. Virat turned the team into a ruthless fit unit that performed admirably both in India and away. The Test wins in Australia & England have been special,” Jay Shah wrote on Twitter.
“Virat Kohli had no pressure from the BCCI or selectors to step down. It’s his decision and we respect that, but he could have carried on for another two to three years as captain,” BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal told News18.
“I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly, to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation. You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward.”
“It has been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I have done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now. There have been many ups and also some down along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 per cent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know its not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team,” Kohli said in his statement.
“There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey but there has never been lack of effort or lack of belief.”
Interestingly, when Kohli had quit T20 captaincy, he had also posted his message on social media.
“It’s been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction. I have done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there,” he wrote in his statement.
He hasn’t had the best of relationship with BCCI of late but took the opportunity to thank the establishment in his statement.
“I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision, I had for the team from day one and never gave up in any situation,” he said.
He didn’t forget to thank Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni for their contribution.
“You guys have made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test cricket consistently, you all have played a massive role in bringing this vision to life.”
“Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian cricket forward,” he signed off.
He is the third most successful captain in history of Test cricket (who have led in at least 20 Tests) in terms of Test wins behind Steve Waugh (41 wins in 57 games) and Ricky Ponting (48 in 77 games).
Kohli took over the Test captaincy charge after MS Dhoni announced retirement from the longest format. India were ranked 7th when he was named the captain and he stepped down with India topping the Test rankings. He captained India in 63 matches as India emerged victorious in 40 out of it. Under his leadership, India registered their first-ever Test series win on Australian soil and also played the first-ever ICC World Test Championship Final.
