Virat Kohli Quits Test Captaincy Live News: 'Sad Day For Me Personally' - Ravi Shastri

“Thank you for all the memories I’ve shared with you in dressing room and on and off the field since childhood, where we never thought that you would be our captain and I’ll play 100 test matches for India 🇮🇳

All we did was just play cricket with all our heart and things worked out well.

From No. 7 and hardly winning any series in sena countries to our current standing as the Indian team you have done tremendous job as a Captain.

I still remember back 2017 in South Africa, where u told me its high time to win series in these countries. Yes, we didn’t win 2017-18 series in Africa, but we went to Australia and beat Australia in Australia. In England 2017-18 series says we lost 4-1, but we know as team how close we came!!

So cheers to your most successful Test Captaincy for India and thanks for the amazing memories as a Captain you have given us @virat.kohli,” Ishant Sharma wrote on Instagram