Virat Kohli on Embracing Parenthood and Learning to Change Diapers India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was also part of the interview, was all praises for Kohli, saying his evolution impressed him.

India skipper and recently turned father Virat Kohli opened up on adapting to parenthood, changing diapers and watching Team India play and cheering on during all of it. India played the last three Test games of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the absence of Kohli, who was on paternity leave back home. He had flown back after the first Test in Adelaide for the birth of his baby. He welcomed his first child, a baby daughter, Vamika, with wife Anushka Sharma.

During an interaction with Star Sports, the 32-year-old shredded light on how he fared in changing diapers. The ace batsman asserted that as a cricketer, he has over the years become someone who can adapt to situations pretty well. He added that as far as changing diapers is concerned, he was keen to learn so it wasn’t that difficult for him. Kohli admitted that though he hasn’t mastered it, he is very comfortable with whatever he has learned so far.

India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was also part of the interview, was all praises for Kohli, saying his evolution impressed him. He noted that the India captain has handled success and failure, ups and downs beautifully. Shastri added that he is sure Kohli will handle fatherhood in a similar manner.

During the course of the interaction, Kohli revealed that before the second Test of the Australian series, he did feel jittery. However, the way, the team put up a spirited performance against Australia had the captain all praises for it. Asked about how he would place the recent series win in Australia, Kohli said that he does not recall any victory which was more special. He said that the odds were stacked against India after the Adelaide debacle, but the entire squad put up an exceptional show of belief and character.

A snippet of the interview was posted by the BCCI on its official Twitter handle.

A snippet of the interview was posted by the BCCI on its official Twitter handle.

Kohli is back on national duty and is leading Team India against The Three Lions in a four-Test series which started in Chennai today.