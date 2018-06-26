Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Virat Kohli on the Cusp of Fastest to 2000 T20I Runs Milestone

Arnab Sen | Updated: June 26, 2018, 7:09 PM IST
Virat Kohli (Getty Images)

Virat Kohli is on the cusp of accomplishing yet another batting landmark ahead of India’s first T20 international against Ireland on Wednesday. The Indian captain needs 17 runs to become the fastest man to 2000 runs in T20 internationals. Kohli’s 1983 runs so far have been scored at an average of 50.84 in just 54 innings.

Kohli is currently fourth in the all-time list of highest run-getters in T20 cricket behind the New Zealand duo of Martin Guptill (2271 runs) and Brendon McCullum (2140 runs) and Pakistan's veteran middle order batsman Shoaib Malik (1989 runs).

Former Black Caps captain McCullum is the fastest to the 2000-run mark, having reached it in 66 innings. Guptill followed suit in 68 and Kohli could now be the third player to complete the feat.

First Published: June 26, 2018, 6:57 PM IST

