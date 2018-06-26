Virat Kohli on the Cusp of Fastest to 2000 T20I Runs Milestone

Kohli is currently fourth in the all-time list of highest run-getters in T20 cricket behind the New Zealand duo of Martin Guptill (2271 runs) and Brendon McCullum (2140 runs) and Pakistan's veteran middle order batsman Shoaib Malik (1989 runs).
Former Black Caps captain McCullum is the fastest to the 2000-run mark, having reached it in 66 innings. Guptill followed suit in 68 and Kohli could now be the third player to complete the feat.
First Published: June 26, 2018, 6:57 PM IST