Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Virat Kohli Open to Play Himself in his Biopic, But Under One Condition

Talking about a range of different topics, Kohli said he will be comfortable in the role if his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, is there to play her part.

Cricketnext Staff |May 18, 2020, 9:34 AM IST
Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma

During an Instagram Live session with Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri on Sunday, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli revealed that he is open to acting as himself in his biopic, but under one condition.

Talking about a range of different topics, Kohli said he will be comfortable in the role if his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, is there to play her part.

"With Anushka, I will definitely do the biopic myself," Kohli said during the interaction as quoted by ANI.

Further highlighting the importance of his wife's role in his life the Indian skipper said Sharma's presence has had a big influence and he learned to be more compassionate.

"I wasn't this person always. I truly believe that everyone has a giving and compassionate side to them but there is always an individual that comes in your life who brings it out. For me, meeting Anushka was that moment when I started to realise that this is not all about me. Life is to look at another person and live like that," Kohli said.

"Then you become confident of who you are and you become confident of giving or being compassionate. She made me realize that the position that I am in, it is so important for me to try and change things around me for the better... If someone comes to me with a problem and if I am in a position to do it, I will always do it," he added.

Among other things discussed was the topic of Sachin Tendulkar and Kohli revealed that if he had to pick one innings of the great man that he had wished he could have played, he would go with the iconic 'Desert Storm' knock against Australia in Sharjah in 1998.

Tendulkar single-handedly powered India into the Coca Cola Cup final with an astonishing 131-ball 143.

Desert StomOff The Fieldsachin tendulkarsunil chhetrivirat kohli

Related stories

Virat Kohli Picks Tendulkar's 'Desert Storm' as Innings he Wishes he Played
Cricketnext Staff | May 18, 2020, 9:11 AM IST

Virat Kohli Picks Tendulkar's 'Desert Storm' as Innings he Wishes he Played

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Sharpen Their Cricket Skills at Home
Cricketnext Staff | May 16, 2020, 7:27 PM IST

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Sharpen Their Cricket Skills at Home

Adopting Even 30% of What Virat Kohli Did is Enough: Yuzvendra Chahal
Cricketnext Staff | May 16, 2020, 6:47 PM IST

Adopting Even 30% of What Virat Kohli Did is Enough: Yuzvendra Chahal

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more