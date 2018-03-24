Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 24, 2018, 10:11 AM IST
Virat Kohli Opts for County Stint Before India's Tour of England

Virat Kohli in action during the game against South Africa. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Even though his batting abilities are second to none in today’s day and age, Virat Kohli has decided to go the extra yard to prepare for the upcoming England tour after the IPL. The Indian captain has opted for a short county stint after the IPL to help prepare for the Test series which begins on August 1, the Times of India have reported.

Kohli, who will turn out for Surrey in June and play his home games at the historic Kia Oval in London will be the first Indian to join their roster. Surrey are listed to play three four day games in June against the likes of Hampshire, Somerset and Yorkshire, all of which Kohli is expected to play.




The Indian captain has previously found batting in English conditions quite tough. He has played five Test matches with a total return of 134 runs at rather dismal average of 13.40. Rectifying that record along with making a mark as the Indian captain will be top priority for the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain.

Alongside Kohli, teammate Cheteshwar Pujara is also expected to extend his stint with Yorkshire at the same time of the year. Such a move could result in Kohli and Pujara coming up against each other as Surrey are scheduled to play Yorkshire in June.

India’s tour to England which begins on August 1st will see the sides take on each other in five Test matches, followed by three ODIs and three T20 internationals.

First Published: March 24, 2018, 10:01 AM IST

