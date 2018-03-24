Virat Kohli Opts for County Stint Before India's Tour of England

Kohli, who will turn out for Surrey in June and play his home games at the historic Kia Oval in London will be the first Indian to join their roster. Surrey are listed to play three four day games in June against the likes of Hampshire, Somerset and Yorkshire, all of which Kohli is expected to play.
Virat Kohli 's decision to play county cricket before the England series shows his drive and commitment to achieve excellence. I am sure not only him,but Team India will do exceedingly well in the England series. Best wishes!— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 24, 2018
The Indian captain has previously found batting in English conditions quite tough. He has played five Test matches with a total return of 134 runs at rather dismal average of 13.40. Rectifying that record along with making a mark as the Indian captain will be top priority for the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain.
Alongside Kohli, teammate Cheteshwar Pujara is also expected to extend his stint with Yorkshire at the same time of the year. Such a move could result in Kohli and Pujara coming up against each other as Surrey are scheduled to play Yorkshire in June.
India’s tour to England which begins on August 1st will see the sides take on each other in five Test matches, followed by three ODIs and three T20 internationals.
First Published: March 24, 2018, 10:01 AM IST