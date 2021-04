Virat Kohli Pays Tribute to CRPF Jawans Martyred in Bijapur

India captain Virat Kohli has reacted to the attack on CRPF convoy by the Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district which took place today. Expressing his anguish, Kohli tweeted: “Absolutely tragic to hear about the loss of lives of our brave jawans.My condolences to the bereaved families.

Maoists used light machine guns (LMGs), under-barrel grenade launchers (UBGL) and “desi rockets” in a deadly attack on a security team in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur on Saturday, according to top Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials.

The officials said personnel directly involved in the operation gave an account of what unfolded in the encounter site on the Bijapur-Sukma border, detailing how a 400-member security team was ambushed in what is being suspected to be a planned move.

CRPF director general (DG) Kuldiep Singh, who is in Chhattisgarh, confirmed 22 casualties, including those from his force. Officials News18 spoke to said the maximum casualty was inflicted by LMGs.

“Force commander told me that Naxals had hidden an LMG somewhere…from that position, they kept firing while hiding in safety. UBGL, desi rockets etc. have been used earlier too, but this time the intensity was lot more. Our boys fought valiantly. Naxals carried away their dead and injured in three tractors. So you can imagine the kind of casualties they suffered,” Singh said.