Virat Kohli Photobombed MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja - See This throwback Picture
Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday invited fans to give caption to his throwback picture with MS Dhoni.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 26, 2021, 9:40 PM IST
The ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared a snap with former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni onhis official Twitter handle. However, much to the amusement of the cricket fans, the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli photobombed their picture unintentionally. Jadeja also asked his followers to come up with their caption for the photograph. It looked like the image was taken during India’s 2018 tour of England as both Dhoni and Jadeja can be seen wearing Team India’s blue blazers. In the backdrop, Kohli is practising in the net. Jadeja also used the #englandtour in his caption along with #throwback.
Imagine your own caption 🤔 #throwback #englandtour pic.twitter.com/lzGqkV9GVG
— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 26, 2021
Jadeja’s post soon became a topic of conversation among his followers as they tried to outwit each other with their caption for the snap in the comment box.
Jadeja and Kohli would be next seen in action when India will take on New Zealand in the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) on June 18. The showdown between India and New Zealand will take place at the Rose Bowl Southampton and June 23 is added as the reserve day for the mega event in the ICC calendar. WTC final would be followed a five-match Test series between India and England.
On the other hand, Dhoni, who was leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), returned home following the suspension of the marquee event mid-season.
IPL’s postponement was announced on May 4 by the Board of Cricket for Control of India (BCCI) after several players and staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.
Chennai were placed at the second spot in the table with 10 points in their kitty when the IPL was called off. CSK were only behind Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals (DC) by two points with one game at hand.
After a disastrous campaign in IPL 2020, Chennai turned the tables around in 2021 as they won five out of their opening seven games.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
