Virat Kohli Picks Tendulkar's 'Desert Storm' as Innings he Wishes he Played

In the times of Coronavirus, players have been utilising their time interacting with the fans and other sports persons.

Cricketnext Staff |May 18, 2020, 9:11 AM IST
Virat Kohli Picks Tendulkar's 'Desert Storm' as Innings he Wishes he Played

New Delhi: In the times of Coronavirus, players have been utilising their time interacting with the fans and other sports persons.

In one such interaction, India skipper Virat Kohli spoke to footballer Sunil Chhetri on Instagram, and revealed that he wished he had played Sachin Tendulkar's iconic 'Desert Storm' against Australia at Sharjah.

This happened during a rapid-fire round between the duo.

"The one knock in international cricket you wished you had played?" Chhetri asked.

"1998 desert storm," Kohli answered straight away.

"Which one, the first one in the semi-final or the final?" Chhetri futher asked.

"The first one where we qualified for the final," Kohli Added.

Two decades ago, a young Tendulkar had powered India into the final of the Coco Cola Cup with a swashbuckling innings of 143 from 131 balls.

Even though India could not win that match, but did manage to make it to the final, and then went on to beat Australia in the title clash.

The topic then drifted to Shane Warne, and Kohli recalled a moment when the leg-spinner made him look like a fool in IPL 2009.

"I played against Shane Warne and he made me look like a fool in IPL 2009. Then there was a game in Rajasthan in 2011 and he was the captain, I played decent there... didn't hit him and he didn't get me out. We won the match and I remained unbeaten," Kohli recalled.

"You know that is when he told me something after the game that 'never bite back.. never say something back to the bowler'.

"You know obviously I didn't listen because meri gaadi usi se chalti hai. Maine kaha chalne do (because that is my go-to game and I shouldn't change it)," Kohli said, leaving Chhetri in splits.

