Virat Kohli Plays Cricket With Spurs Star Harry Kane at Lords

Cricketnext Staff |July 5, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
Virat Kohli Plays Cricket With Spurs Star Harry Kane at Lords

As India qualified for the semi-finals, England footballer Harry Kane sent his best wishes to Virat Kohli for the rest of the World Cup on Twitter. He also shared a video of him playing cricket with the Indian captain during their recent meeting at Lord’s.

In the video, Kohli could be seen discussing with Kane how cricketers play football during warm-ups and it was never the other way round. He even went on to admit that Harry played cricket better than Kohli played football.

Here’s what Harry tweeted, “Brilliant spending time with @imVkohli at Lord’s recently. Wish him all the best for the rest of the World Cup except if they play England!”

The Indian skipper acknowledged the same and thanked the footballer for his wishes. “Was fun catching up with you Harry. Cheers and thank you for your wishes”

Both have shown a lot of admiration for each other on Twitter time and again. While Harry lauded Kohli for his splendid batting during WT20 2016, Kohli sent his best wishes to him during the FIFA World Cup last year.

India will be playing Sri Lanka in their last league game at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday.

