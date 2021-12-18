Virat Kohli Poses With Teammates as India Begin Preparations For South Africa Tests, See Photo

India Test captain Virat Kohli and co have begun their preparations for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa that starts from December 26. Kohli shared a picture with a bunch of his teammates on Saturday right after their first training session concluded at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

“Session 1 Done," wrote Kohli alongside the image posting with Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara.

India will be taking on South Africa in three Tests and as many ODIs during the tour that will run from December 26 to January 23. The tour was revised with the T20Is being postponed to a later date.

While Kohli will lead the team in the Tests, India will be missing their opening batter Rohit Sharma for the red-ball series as he’s is nursing an injury. Rohit was appointed as the Test vice-captain earlier this month but since being ruled out, his opening partner KL Rahul was on Saturday named as the stand-in vice-captain.

Besides Rohit, India will also be without their allround spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel with batter Shubman Gill also missing the tour due to various injuries.

The tour was initially set to get underway from December 17 but due to the emergence of new covid variant, it was pushed back by a week. The tour gets underway in Centurion before moving to Johannesburg for the second Test and then Cape Town for the third match.

The first two ODIs will be played at the Boland Park in Paarl while the third will be in Cape Town.

The covid protocols have also been modified by Cricket South Africa in light of the new variant.

