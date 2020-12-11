Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Wedding Anniversary - '3 Years and Onto a Lifetime Together' - Kohli Posts Heartwarming Message for Mom-to-be Anushka

CRICKETNEXT

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate their third wedding anniversary on December 11 and the Indian captain, currently in Australia for the bilateral series, posted a heartwarming message on his social media posts alongside photos from their wedding in 2017 for the mom-to-be Anushka Sharma.

Kohli wrote, "3 years and onto a lifetime together" followed by a heart emoji alongside the photo. The duo expecting their first child in January 2021. Earlier in the year, On August 27, the duo had taken to social media platforms Instagram and Twitter to announce that they were expecting their first child.

Virat Kohli's tweet announcing wife Anushka's pregnancy was the most liked tweet of the year. In a tweet on Tuesday, Twitter India declared this the most liked tweet of the year.

