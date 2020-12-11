- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Wedding Anniversary - '3 Years and Onto a Lifetime Together' - Kohli Posts Heartwarming Message for Mom-to-be Anushka
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate their third wedding anniversary on December 11 and the Indian captain, currently in Australia for the bilateral series, posted a heartwarming message on his social media posts alongside photos from their wedding in 2017 for the mom-to-be Anushka Sharma.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 11, 2020, 8:27 AM IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate their third wedding anniversary on December 11 and the Indian captain, currently in Australia for the bilateral series, posted a heartwarming message on his social media posts alongside photos from their wedding in 2017 for the mom-to-be Anushka Sharma.
Anushka Sharma Lauds 'Brilliant Team Effort' as Virat Kohli's India Clinch T20I Series
Kohli wrote, "3 years and onto a lifetime together" followed by a heart emoji alongside the photo. The duo expecting their first child in January 2021. Earlier in the year, On August 27, the duo had taken to social media platforms Instagram and Twitter to announce that they were expecting their first child.
3 years and onto a lifetime together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a30gdU87vS
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2020
And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020
Virat Kohli's tweet announcing wife Anushka's pregnancy was the most liked tweet of the year. In a tweet on Tuesday, Twitter India declared this the most liked tweet of the year.
The most Liked Tweet of 2020
2020 का सबसे ज्यादा लाइक किया गया ट्वीट
2020ம் ஆண்டின்அதிகம் லைக் செய்யப்பட்ட டுவீட் pic.twitter.com/lMN18Z5KEd
— Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020
'3 Years and Onto a Lifetime Together' - Virat Kohli Post Heartwarming Message for Anushka Sharma on 3rd Wedding Aaniversary
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking