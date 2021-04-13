IPL 2021: RCB Trio of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Harshal Patel 'Chill' After Practice

A selfie posted by the captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli with the South African skipper AB De Villiers and Indian batsman Harshal Patel is doing rounds on Instagram. The caption of the selfie which includes the trio reads, ”Chilling with these dudes post-practice.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

The picture has received more than 1.1 million likes with cricket fans flooding the comment section of the post. Kohli’s Instagram handle boasts of 108 million followers.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

A few days back, former Indian batsman, Virender Sehwag on a lighter note praised De Villiers on the microblogging platform Twitter. The Delhi based former cricketer stated that the logo of IPL has been inspired by De Villiers and also applauded Patel for his marvellous innings against Mumbai Indians.

Will power = De villiers Power.Defeats all power. No wonder the @IPL logo is secretly designed after @ABdeVilliers17 . Champion knock. But Patel Bhai ke raaz mein , RCB bowling mazaa aaya. Top spell 5/27. Is saal cup aande , no vaandey. #RCBvsMI pic.twitter.com/NcPBRzaRrd — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 9, 2021

Kohli possesses an impressive record for scoring the highest number of runs in a single season of IPL. The captain of the Indian cricket team scored 4 centuries and 973 runs in IPL season 2016which also enabled his team, Royal Challengers Bangalore to enter the final and play against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Indian skipper been an elemental part of the RCB team and has played for it in three campaigns. He is also the all-time highest run-scorer in the entire IPL tournament to date. Kohli before the flagging of IPL this year announced that he will play as an opening batsman this season and will be eyeing big scores for RCBas well in a bid to bag the winning title of the tournament.

Despite the surging Covid-19 cases in the country, IPL fans are all cheered up to watch their favourite teams and players engage in a stiff competition to compete for the trophy. On April 9, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians(MI) in a breathtaking match.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here