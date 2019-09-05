Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

THE ASHES, 2019 4th Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 04 - 08 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

171/3 (45.0)

Australia
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)
Live

AFG IN BAN, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, 05 - 09 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan *

209/5 (76.0)

Afghanistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh

MIN. 14.0 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

3rd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Sep, 201919:00 IST

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Virat Kohli Posts Topless Picture and Sends Twitter Verse Into a Frenzy

Virat Kohli's latest social media post has sent the Twitter world into a frenzy.

Cricketnext Staff |September 5, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
Virat Kohli Posts Topless Picture and Sends Twitter Verse Into a Frenzy

Virat Kohli's latest social media post has sent the Twitter world into a frenzy.

Fresh after the successful tour of the West Indies, Kohli seems to be making the most of his off time as he shared a topless picture from what looked like a photoshoot.

Kohli, who scored a first ball duck against West Indies in the second innings of the second Test in Jamaica, has lost his number 1 ranking to Australian maestro Steve Smith. Kohli scored 76 in the first innings and is yet to add to his 25 Test hundreds this year.

Smith has in the on-going Ashes been in a thorn in the flesh for the English bowlers with two consecutive centuries in Edgbaston before following that up with 92 in Lord’s, where he had to sit out the second innings due to the lingering effects of a concussion.

This has allowed Smith, who returns to the Australian team for the fourth Test in Old Trafford, to open up a one point lead over the Indian captain according to the latest rankings. Smith will undoubtedly be looking to score big again and extend his lead at the top of the charts.

kohli toplessOff The Fieldvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...