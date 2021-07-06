Virat Kohli Posts Workout Video Amid 'Downtime' in England

The Indian players in England are having a downtime ahead of the five-Test series but that hasn’t stopped Virat Kohli from continuing to train. The Indian captain shared a workout video on Instagram where he’s doing some high intensity lifting.

Meanwhile, the players will receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on July 7 and July 9 in England. They received their first doses before leaving for England.

The increasing covid-19 cases in England is a potential cause of concern.

Three unnamed England players and four support staff members have tested positive for the virus, 48 hours after the conclusion of their ODI series against Sri Lanka.

England were forced to announce a brand new squad under the leadership of Ben Stokes for the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan. It included nine uncapped players.

The Indian players are set to re-assemble in London on July 14 and proceed to Durham for a two-week training cum first-class game against Select County XI.

The much-anticipated series will begin in Nottingham from August 4.

Kohli will get a chance to lead India to their first series win in England since 2007. Recently, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar said that Kohli will lead the team in most matches in the history of the game.

“If as leaders, you have the opportunity to actually dictate the way the culture of the team is and the outcomes that the team derives, then, in that case, all of them (nominees) were in quest of excellence. So is Virat, I do not doubt that he’ll end up being probably captaining more than any other captain in the history of the game,” Bangar said in Star Sports’ show ‘Cricket Live.’

