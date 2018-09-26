Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Virat Kohli Prepares to Save the World in New Cheeky Ad Campaign

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 26, 2018, 1:19 PM IST
Virat Kohli Prepares to Save the World in New Cheeky Ad Campaign

(Twitter)

Loading...
Virat Kohli’s marketability and star power has seen the Indian cricket team skipper appear as the public face of numerous ad campaigns.

However, perhaps none will be as tongue-in-cheek as the latest video he posted on his Twitter account that sees him star as a superhero-like figure to promote his clothing line.

Kohli had previously teased starring in a movie, tweeting “Another debut after 10 years, can't wait!” on September 20.

The eventual trailer – that came a day later than originally promised – borrowed heavily from action movie tropes but the ending makes it clear that this a marketing stunt for his clothing brand.

However, that didn’t stop Kohli from joking about preparing his Oscar acceptance speech.


Virat Kohli was last seen in action during India’s five-match Test series in England, which the hosts won 4-1. He was rested for the Asia Cup, with Rohit Sharma named as skipper for the tournament.

Kohli has remained occupied regardless and was awarded with the Khel Ratna Award on Monday, making him only the third Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni to receive the award.
Off The Fieldvirat kohliWrogn
First Published: September 26, 2018, 12:57 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...