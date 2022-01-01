Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid Celebrate New Year With All Team Members in South Africa - See Pics

The world welcomes the year 2022 with open arms. The last couple of years has been extremely tough for people around the globe. Surviving the Covid-19 pandemic was always challenging and the battle hasn’t ended yet. However, it’s time to cherish the moment when we usher into a new year of this decade.

New Year wishes are pouring in on social media on the first day of 2022. People from different walks of life are coming forward to greet their near and dear ones. Meanwhile, the players of Team India also had a blast on the eve of 31st December. They recently scripted history in South Africa, becoming the first Asian team to defeat the Proteas in Centurion. The Virat Kohli-led won the Boxing Day Test by 113 runs.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shared a picture on Twitter where the entire Indian contingent could be seen having leisure time. “New year new hopes! Wish you all a happy and prosperous 2022. #HappyNewYear,” wrote the bowler on Twitter.

New year new hopes! Wish you all a happy and prosperous 2022. #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/cssKEpeePI— Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) December 31, 2021

Pacer Mohammad Shami also took to his official account and share the same picture with a captain that read, “May the New Year bring you more happiness, success, love and blessings! Happy new year 2022.”

May the New Year bring you more happiness, success, love and blessings! Happy new year 2022 ❤️❤️ #mshami11 pic.twitter.com/9xGqR3YZeP— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) December 31, 2021

Other people from the cricket fraternity also took to Twitter and wished their fans a very happy new year. Here are the reactions:

2020 and 2021 have been years with many challenges. Wishing 2022 has a lot more ease and good health for everyone. Wishing you a very Happy New Year. #Welcome2022 pic.twitter.com/tUO8COrIU8— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 31, 2021

As we enter the new year. I pray the year to be happy, healthy and prosperous for all of us! #HAPPYNEWYEAR2022 pic.twitter.com/bSh7eEIGY1— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) January 1, 2022

Bhai log sambhaal na, saal hi badla hai virus nahi. Welcome 2022 with thumbs up but fingers crossed. This too shall pass. Stay safe, happy new year.— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 31, 2021

For most of us, 2021 was not a year that can be recalled with lots of fondness but we all can be optimistic that #NewYear2022 will be better. Wishing all of you a healthy #NewYear. #HAPPYNEWYEAR2022 #HAPPYNEWYEAR— parthiv patel (@parthiv9) January 1, 2022

This new year, let your fears fade away & go for what you want with everything you have. One life, live it with no regrets! #HappyNewYear2022— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 31, 2021

The BCCI wishes all a Happy and Joyous New Year 2022 #HappyNewYear2022 pic.twitter.com/9vl5a3Xb4k— BCCI (@BCCI) December 31, 2021

We know that 2020 & 2021 were probably the toughest years for most of us. But negative or positive, nothing lasts forever. We hope all of you had some memorable moments that made you happy too!#HappyNewYear #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/VcqZ4oVKrf— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 1, 2022

This is all of us discussing our New Years resolutions.What are your resolutions, 12th Man Army? #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #NewYearsDay pic.twitter.com/5rc6F6GIOj — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 1, 2022

We at Cricketnext, wish all our readers a very happy and safe new year ahead!

