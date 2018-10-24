Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Virat Kohli Reaches 10000 Runs, Twitter Goes Ballistic

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 24, 2018, 10:36 PM IST
With a drive down the ground, Virat Kohli became the fastest batsmen to reach the milestone of 10,000 in One-Day Internationals during the second match of the five-match series against Windies at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. In doing so, the Indian captain became the 13th batsman in cricketing history to surpass the 10k-run mark in ODIs.

He achieved this feat in just his 205th inning to reach the five-figure mark. Sachin Tendulkar, who held the record previously, took 259 innings. Kohli has eclipsed the batting legend by an incredible 54 innings! Not just by the number of innings, the Indian captain is the fastest to reach 10000 runs in terms of career-span, doing so in 10 years and 67 Days from his ODI debut. He went past Rahul Dravid’s record of 10 years 317 days.

The single brought about a huge roars in the stadium, with his teammates in the dressing room standing up to applaud the achievement. There was an outpour of admiration on Twitter as well when Kohli reached the landmark.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who was major part of the Indian side during Virat Kohli's early days in international cricket, congratulated the Indian captain. He wrote, "Software update all the time. Virat Kohli has redefined what consistency means. Got his 9000th odi run just 11 innings ago and got his 10000th today, to go with his 37th century. Enjoy the phenomena #KingKohli"

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman wrote, "And the insanity continues with an undying intensity. Congratulations #KingKohli on 10,000 ODI runs and 37th century. The hunger, consistency and intensity is simply incredible."



Here are some of the reactions:









 

















 





 

 

 

 

 





First Published: October 24, 2018, 4:37 PM IST
