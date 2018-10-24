Virat Kohli Reaches 10000 Runs, Twitter Goes Ballistic

Loading...
He achieved this feat in just his 205th inning to reach the five-figure mark. Sachin Tendulkar, who held the record previously, took 259 innings. Kohli has eclipsed the batting legend by an incredible 54 innings! Not just by the number of innings, the Indian captain is the fastest to reach 10000 runs in terms of career-span, doing so in 10 years and 67 Days from his ODI debut. He went past Rahul Dravid’s record of 10 years 317 days.
The single brought about a huge roars in the stadium, with his teammates in the dressing room standing up to applaud the achievement. There was an outpour of admiration on Twitter as well when Kohli reached the landmark.
Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who was major part of the Indian side during Virat Kohli's early days in international cricket, congratulated the Indian captain. He wrote, "Software update all the time. Virat Kohli has redefined what consistency means. Got his 9000th odi run just 11 innings ago and got his 10000th today, to go with his 37th century. Enjoy the phenomena #KingKohli"
Software update all the time. Virat Kohli has redefined what consistency means. Got his 9000th odi run just 11 innings ago and got his 10000 th today, to go with his 37th century. Enjoy the phenomena #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/OPhvIsBRDJ
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 24, 2018
Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman wrote, "And the insanity continues with an undying intensity. Congratulations
And the insanity continues with an undying intensity. Congratulations #KingKohli on 10,000 ODI runs and 37th century. The hunger, consistency and intensity is simply incredible pic.twitter.com/DGoP1GlZ01 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 24, 2018
Here are some of the reactions:
1⃣0⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣ ODI runs and in no time!! Congratulations on the record @imVkohli #Virat10k 💪 — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 24, 2018
Take a bow Virat! Congratulations !@imVkohli — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) October 24, 2018
Virat Kohli stands alone, no one now or ever is close to his genius! #ODI #INDvWI
— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) October 24, 2018
Fastest 10k the one and only @imVkohli . Many many congratulation Bhai jan 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) October 24, 2018
Fastest 10k odi runs.Legendary stuff from #ViratKohli 👏👏👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 24, 2018
Congratulations @imVkohli what an achievement in only 205 innings 👏👏👏 https://t.co/Lb7KHPb5hh
— Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) October 24, 2018
“Century pe century baar baar, run hue pure dus hazaar!” Heartiest congratulations brother @imVkohli 👏 Fastest player ever to complete 10,000 ODI runs! What a remarkable journey it’s been so far!#ViratKohli #Virat10K pic.twitter.com/HRzLEGaxzN — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 24, 2018
Switch on the TV, @imVkohli is batting on 144 having crossed the collosal 10k run mark. Double it up now as they would be calling for it in the dressing room. 👌🙌 #battingartist #INDvWIN
— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 24, 2018
There definitely is no stopping this legend🙌 Congrats @imVkohli on being fastest to 10000 runs & many more to come. #respect #INDvsWI #10KforVK https://t.co/qPYH0te6Yk — Karun Nair (@karun126) October 24, 2018
You are not just a run machine but also a ton machine, @imVkohli Congratulations on your amazing achievement of becoming the fastest player to reach 10K runs#KingKohli #INDvWI
— surya77 (@surya_14kumar) October 24, 2018
Looks like the 🐐 is at it again ... !!!! #INDvsWI — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 24, 2018
Proud of @imVkohli for what he has achieved in such little time. Congratulations on completing 10,000 ODI runs with your 37th century. Many more to come. pic.twitter.com/J8aKoqYXbN
— Parvinder Awana (@ParvinderAwana) October 24, 2018
🚨🚨 Reigning Supremacy #KingKohli 👑@imVkohli becomes the FASTEST BATSMAN to score 10000 ODI runs. 👏🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2YMoFtr2L1 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 24, 2018
To give you an idea of how much better Virat Kohli is than other great ODI players: him scoring 10,000 ODI runs in 205 innings—54 faster than the next best—is proportionately equivalent to breaking Usain Bolt's 100m record by exactly 2.00 seconds (100m in 7.58 seconds). #INDvWI — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) October 24, 2018
Absolutely ridiculous from @imVkohli 😱 pure poetry when he bats. Appreciate him while you can cuz world cricket will miss him when he’s gone 😭 #INDvsWI #10000runsclub — Anshuman Rath (@anshyrath) October 24, 2018
Well done @imVkohli on becoming he fastest man to 10,000 runs 👏🏽👏🏽What is next on your list to ✅ off? #INDvWIN — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 24, 2018
Congratulations #KingKohli on becoming the fastest to 10000 ODI runs. What a player ! pic.twitter.com/fUkMgldTEx — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 24, 2018
The fastest player to 10,000 ODI runs. Congratulations, @imVkohli! 👏#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/mozi6uy9JD — Lord's Cricket Ground 🏏 (@HomeOfCricket) October 24, 2018
Congratulations to @imVkohli to achieve milestone of 10000 runs in ODI cricket 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 , Great player & Humble human 👍🏼 , u entertaining all fans of cricket with ur Skills , Passion & determination , stay blessed — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) October 24, 2018
First Published: October 24, 2018, 4:37 PM IST