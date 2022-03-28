Virat Kohli Reacts After India's Exit From the ICC Women's World Cup 2022

Batting superstar Virat Kohli has praised the India women cricket team for their spirited fight against South Africa at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 which they ended up losing in a last-ball thriller. The defeat, India’s fourth at the tournament, eliminated them from the quadrennial event, ending their dream of lifting the title.

India started their campaign with a big win over Pakistan but were plagued by inconsistency throughout. They won three while losing four of their matches and so finished fifth in the eight-team competition.

Kohli said the team can held their heads high for their commitment despite the unfavourable end. “Always tough to bow out of a tournament you aim to win but our women’s team can hold their heads high. You gave it your all and we are proud of you," Kohli wrote on Twitter on Monday morning.

Australia, South Africa, England and West Indies are the four teams that progressed to the semi-finals.

