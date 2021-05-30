Virat Kohli Responds to How he Reacts to Trolls & Memes; Answer is Winning the Internet

CRICKETNEXT

One of the fans asked, 'How do you react to trolls and memes?', to which Kohli responded in his quintessential style. Instead of writing an answer, he just posted a picture.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is not only one of the best cricketers in the country, but also one of the most sought-after personalities. So much so, that the fans want to know everything about Kohli — their favourite cricketer. And the 32-year-old gave his fans an opportunity to connect with him. On Saturday, in a Q&A session on Instagram, Kohli was asked a host of questions, to which he responded in a hilarious manner, to some of them.

One of the fans asked, ‘How do you react to trolls and memes?’, to which Kohli responded in his quintessential style. Instead of writing an answer, he just posted a picture. See what he posted as a response:

kohli

He was also asked what’s the last thing he has searched for on Google. His reply? Cristiano Ronaldo transfer.

virat kohli cristiano ronaldo

The skipper also his bond with former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as one of “trust” and “respect”. In fact, last year, during an Insta chat with R Ashwin, Kohli had said, “that Dhoni had “played a big role in him becoming the captain of the national team”.

“I have always been inclined towards taking responsibility. After my debut for India, it was just about wanting to play, it was about being in the Indian XI all the time. Then, with your intrigue in the game, you start talking to the captain regularly. I was always in MS’s ears, discussing different tactic,” Kohli had said.

“I think he got a lot of confidence that I can do this after him. I think he played a big role in that (taking over the captaincy).”

Now Team India is due to tour UK for the World Test Championship final and five-Test series against England. This will be a golden opportunity for Kohli to win his maiden ICC trophy as a skipper.

