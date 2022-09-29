Virat Kohli Reacts to Indian Football Team Skipper Sunil Chhetri’s Addition to FIFA+

Virat Kohli, on Wednesday, posted an Instagram Stories lauding Indian Football team skipper Sunil Chhetri on his recent achievement. Virat posted a graphic of a podium that featured Chhetri along with international legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Chhetri who is the third highest scoring “active men’s international” football player, only behind Ronaldo and Messi, was recently added to the FIFA+ catalogue. The video of the matches of the Indian legend will now be available on the FIFA+ platform.

Also Read: Axar Patel Leapfrogs 15 Positions To Reach Top 20; Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya Among Gains In Latest ICC T20I Rankings

Virat posted the graphic with a text that read “Skipppppp”.

Announcing the addition of Sunil Chhetri to FIFA+, the official Twitter page of FIFA World Cup wrote, “You know all about Ronaldo and Messi, now get the definitive story of the third highest scoring active men’s international. @chetri_sunil11’s Captain Fantastic is available on FIFA+ now.”

You know all about Ronaldo and Messi, now get the definitive story of the third highest scoring active men's international. Sunil Chhetri | Captain Fantastic is available on FIFA+ now 🇮🇳 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 27, 2022

The camaraderie between Virat and Chhetri is no secret. The duo often has shared their mutual admiration on public platforms. The two are also seen interacting with each other on social media platforms. In May 2021, when Kohli shared his crossbar challenge video, Chhetri reacted to the video by joking about the coaching fee for the training he had given to the cricketer. To which Kohli replied, “Aap Mauj lelo poori (You pull my legs)”.

Yeah right skip. Aap Mauj lelo poori 😂 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is gearing up for the three-match T20I series against South Africa at home. The first match will be played tonight in Thiruvananthapuram.

Virat who scored a crucial half-century in the third and final match of the series against Australia will be looking forward to carrying the good momentum against Proteas. The star batter will be eager to get some more runs under his belt before the much-awaited T20I World Cup in Australia next. India has rested star all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the South Africa series.

After the T20I contest, India will also play South Africa in three-match ODI series in Ranchi, Lucknow, and Delhi. The ODI contest will see India resting the members of the T20 World Cup squad. The Men in Blue will be led by Shikhar Dhawan with Sanju Samson as his deputy.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here