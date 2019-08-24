Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Virat Kohli Reading 'Detox Your Ego' in Dressing Room Leaves Twitter in Splits

Cricketnext Staff |August 24, 2019, 8:31 AM IST
Virat Kohli Reading 'Detox Your Ego' in Dressing Room Leaves Twitter in Splits

Team India captain Virat Kohli is often the most talked about player due to his onfield performances but in the first Test against West Indies, Kohli was seen reading a book called Detox Your Ego and his choice of book certainly left Twitter bemused.

During India's batting, camera panned to the dressing room balcony where Kohli was seen reading the book.

India restricted West Indies to 189 for 8 at the end of day’s play on Day 2 of the first Test at Antigua, after India started the day having lost six wickets overnight.

Rishabh Pant, who looked settled the previous day fell shortly after play began, frustratingly yet again after getting his eye in and looking to score big. He was caught by Holder off the bowling of Kemar Roach for 24 off 47 balls.

But then in came Ishant Sharma to give Jadeja company, and strung 50 plus run partnership that would go on to aid India in the innings significantly. The former expertly dealt with the threat of Kemar Roach, while Ravindra Jadeja freed his hands to take the Indian total first past 250, and then some more after Ishant was dismissed, making 19 runs off 62 balls.

