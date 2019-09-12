Virat Kohli, alongside MS Dhoni, put on a masterclass on March 27, 2016 during ICC World T20 as India went on to beat Australia by 6 wickets in Mohali.
Kohli shared his memories from the game and took to social media where he wrote, “A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test 😄 @msdhoni”
Chasing Australia’s 160/6, Dhoni and Kohli’s unbeaten 67-run partnership was crucial as it helped India cross the line with five balls to spare.
A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test 😄 @msdhoni 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pzkr5zn4pG— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 12, 2019
A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test 😄 @msdhoni 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pzkr5zn4pG
Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 (off 51 balls) while Dhoni was played an important cameo and remained unbeaten on 18.
India’s run in the tournament had ended with a 7-wicket loss to West Indies in the semifinal.
Kohli is set to lead India in three T20Is and three Tests against South Africa at home, starting 15 September.
Dhoni, on the other hand, has been on a sabbatical since India’s semifinal exit at the 2019 World Cup. A national selector, in a recent interview, had revealed that the senior wicketkeeper-batsman had given the selection committee time to build the team with an eye on the 2020 World T20 in Australia and has promised to take a call on his career only once Team India's future was in safe hands.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Virat Kohli Recalls Heroics That Helped Defeat Australia in Mohali
Kohli is set to lead India in three T20Is and three Tests against South Africa at home, starting 15 September.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
PNG v USALauderhill, Florida
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019
ZIM v AFGMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings