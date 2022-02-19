Virat Kohli Receives a Heartfelt Message from His Pakistani Fan During PSL

Virat Kohli scored a well-made 53 against West Indies in the second T20I which helped Team India set 187 run target for the hosts. He looked in good touch on Friday as he smacked seven boundaries and a six. However, it has been more than two years that he has reached the three-figure mark in any formats. His fans all over the world have been waiting for the day for him to score his 71st international century. One such fans was seen in Pakistan during the ongoing PSL 2022. A fan was pictured with a poster of the former India skipper, and had wrote, “I want to see your century in Pakistan #Peace", on the poster.

Virat Kohli’s poster in PSL in Pakistan and the fan wrote that “I want to see your century in Pakistan." - Virat Kohli’s fan following is just Unmatchable. pic.twitter.com/b2sHIb5HBb— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 18, 2022

Virat Kohli has never toured with Team India to Pakistan, the last time Men in Blue played in Pakistan was back in 2008 during Asia Cup when Kohli was not part of the international setup.

Overall, Virat Kohli has played 20 matches against Pakistan and has scored 847 runs at an average of 56.46. He has two centuries and five fifties against Pakistan. The last time Kohli faced Pakistan, it was in the T20 World Cup, where he scored a fighting 57 off 49 deliveries. He will have a chance again this year in the T20 World Cup 2022 to score big against the country although it will be not in Pakistan.

The 33-year-old has played 99 Test matches for India and has scored 7962 runs at and average if 50.39. He has 27 tons and 28 fifties to his name in Test cricket. The former India skipper has played 260 ODIs and 97 T20Is, with 12311 and 3296 runs scored in them respectively. While he has 43 centuries in ODIs he is yet reach the three-figure mark in T20Is.

