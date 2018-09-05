Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Virat Kohli Receives Customized Jersey From Southampton FC

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 5, 2018, 7:50 PM IST
Image credit: Twitter

Despite the strenuous job of being the captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli does not fail to enjoy himself off the field. Apart from the game he plays, he enjoys football and is co-owner of Indian Super League side FC Goa.

Prior to the fourth Test against England, his love for the game took him to Southampton FC, where he was welcomed by their striker Danny Ings. He was even presented with a customized jersey of his own, with his name and the number 18, which he wears for India, on the back.

Southampton FC, referred to as ‘The Saints’, shared an image on their Twitter account, in which Ings is presenting the Indian captain a Southampton jersey after his visit to St Mary's Stadium. The image was captioned, “It was great to welcome @imVkohli and @BCCI to Southampton last week! #saintsfc"



It was not a happy outing for the Indian side at the Ageas Bowl as the visitors suffered a 60-run defeat in the fourth Test on Sunday (September 2), conceding the series 3-1 with one game to go. India will now attempt to end their tour on a high, taking on England in the final Test of the series at The Oval in London which starts on Friday (September 7).
First Published: September 5, 2018, 7:50 PM IST
