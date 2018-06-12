Virat Kohli Receives Polly Umrigar Trophy at BCCI Awards Function

Kohli had a brilliant 2016-17 season as he went on to score 1,332 runs in 13 games with an average of 74.
In the limited overs format, the Delhi batsman amassed 1,516 runs in 27 games at a 84.22 average.
In 2017-18 Kohli scored 896 runs at an average of 89.6 in six Test matches while in ODIs he averaged 75.
"POLLY UMRIGAR AWARD for 2016-17 season goes to #TeamIndia Skipper @imVkohli at #NAMAN," BCCI said on Twitter.
POLLY UMRIGAR AWARD for 2016-17 season goes to #TeamIndia Skipper @imVkohli at #NAMAN.#BCCIAwards pic.twitter.com/fkPZiE07uL— BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2018
"The Skipper also receives the Polly Umrigar Award for his stupendous performances in the 2017-18 season too," it added.
The Skipper also receives the Polly Umrigar Award for his stupendous performances in the 2017-18 season too.#NAMAN #BCCIAwards pic.twitter.com/asGanKJjd9— BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2018
Smriti Mandhana was named the international cricketer of the year 2017-18 in the women's category while Harmanpreet Kaur received the player of the year for her phenomenal performances in the 2016-17 season.
Apart from international cricketers, domestic players received the awards. Jalaj Saxena, Parvez Rasool, Krunal Pandya were all awarded for their brilliant performances in the domestic circuit.
Jalaj and Rasool were adjudged 'Best All Rounders' in Ranji Trophy while Krunal was rewarded for his performance in the Hazare one-day championship.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
bcciBCCI awardsHarmanpreet KaurJalaj Saxenamak pataudi memorial lectureparvez rasoolpolly umrigar awardsmriti mandhanavirat kohli
First Published: June 12, 2018, 11:34 PM IST