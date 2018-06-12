Virat Kohli Receives Polly Umrigar Trophy at BCCI Awards Function

POLLY UMRIGAR AWARD for 2016-17 season goes to #TeamIndia Skipper @imVkohli at #NAMAN . #BCCIAwards pic.twitter.com/fkPZiE07uL

The Skipper also receives the Polly Umrigar Award for his stupendous performances in the 2017-18 season too.#NAMAN #BCCIAwards pic.twitter.com/asGanKJjd9