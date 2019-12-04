Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Virat Kohli Regains Top Spot in Test Rankings, Mohammed Shami Breaks into Top 10

Along with Kohli, India's Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are also part of the top ten amongst batsmen in Test cricket and stand at fourth and sixth respectively.

Cricketnext Staff |December 4, 2019, 2:13 PM IST
India captain Virat Kohli, who scored a magnificent 136 in the Pink ball Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata against Bangladesh, has regained the top rank amongst Test batsmen by overtaking Australian Steve Smith.

While Kohli was piling on the runs in India after a rare failure, Smith was unable to match up to his high standards in the series against Pakistan.

Along with Kohli, India's Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are also part of the top ten amongst batsmen in Test cricket and stand at fourth and sixth respectively.

Another notable change in rank came for Australia's David Warner, who after a terrible Ashes series, returned to form with a record breaking triple century against Pakistan in the Adelaide Test. Warner moved up to fifth for his efforts, and teammate Marnus Labuschagne scored two centuries against Pakistan also made significant gains in his ranking as he broke into the top ten.

England captain Joe Root, criticised in recent times for not being able to convert starts into big knocks, announced his return to form with a double century against New Zealand in the Hamilton Test to occupy the seventh spot on the rankings.

India's Mohammed Shami, who has been a crucial part of the resurgence in the fast bowling department recently, has also moved into the top ten rankings for the bowlers after his brilliant performances against South Africa and Bangladesh where he took 22 wickets in five Tests.

While Shami stands at 10th, ace off-spinner R Ashwin, who took 21 wickets in five Tests at home, is on ninth with the recovering Jasprit Bumrah on fifth.

