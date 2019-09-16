Virat Kohli Remains Second to Steve Smith in Latest ICC Test Rankings

India skipper Virat Kohli continues to remain second only to Australian Steve Smith in the latest Test Rankings for batsmen.
Smith, who scored 774 runs in four Tests in the recently concluded Ashes was named player of the series after the Oval Test, missed the third Test due to the lingering effects of concussion.
Kohli has 903 points while Smith has 937. Smith scored 80 and 23 in the Oval Test and that helped him remain at 937 rating points, an incredible effort since he started the series in fourth position with 857 points.
Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins has also retained his top rank in the Test bowlers' rankings. Both Smith and Cummins played key roles in helping Australia retain The Ashes.
Like Smith, Cummins is well clear of the pack too and enjoys a 57-point lead over second-placed Kagiso Rabada after finishing as the top wicket-taker in the Ashes with 29 scalps. India's Jasprit Bumrah is in third place.
For England, fast bowler Jofra Archer has moved into the top 40 for the first time after grabbing six first-innings wickets while left-arm seamer Sam Curran has gained six slots to reach 65th position with three wickets.
Matthew Wade, who scored 117 in the second innings of the Oval Test, along with Mitchell Marsh also made notable moves in the rankings.
Wade jumped 32 places to 78th, his highest since being ranked 52nd in March 2013. Marsh's maiden five-wicket haul has helped him gain 20 places to reach 54th place, his best since March 2017.
David Warner has lost seven places after the Test to finish in 24th position among batsmen. He has slid 19 places during the five matches with a tally of 95 runs in 10 innings, starting the series in fifth position.
Jos Buttler's scores of 70 and 47 has lifted him back into the world's top 30 for the first time since January this year while Joe Denly's career-best score of 94 has taken him to a career-highest 57th place. Rory Burns has also moved up five places to 56th position.
