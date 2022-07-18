Virat Kohli Replies to Ben Stokes' Retirement Post On Instagram

Virat Kohli has replied to Ben Stokes’ retirement post on Instagram, saying that “the most competitive bloke” he has “ever played against.” Earlier, the 31-year-old cricketer had revealed that he is not able to give his best as playing three formats can be taxing, adding that the first ODI against South Africa at home ground Durham will be his last match.

Meanwhile Kohli who is just as fearsome as Stokes, was quick to reply on Stokes’ Insta post. “You’re the most competitive bloke I’ve ever played against. Respect,” said the 33-year-old.

Stokes helped England win the 2019 ODI World Cup with a match-winning knock of unbeaten 84 against New Zealand in the summit clash at Lord’s.

Stokes took the decision to manage his workload as he felt playing all three formats was getting unsustainable for him at the moment. Stokes had so far played 104 ODI matches in which he scored 2919 runs and claimed 74 scalps. This is what he said.

“I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format. This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way,” Stokes wrote in the post.

“As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it’s not as hard dealing with the fact I can’t give my teammates 100 per cent of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it,” read his statement.

“Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos and the rest of the team their all. It’s time for someone else to progress as a cricketer and make incredible memories like I have over the past 11 years.”

Stokes was recently appointed England’s Test captain as he took over the charge from Joe Root. While his journey as Test captain started on a good note with a 2-0 series win over New Zealand followed by an emphatic win over India in the rescheduled Test.

