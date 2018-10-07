Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Virat Kohli Requests BCCI to Allow Wives to Accompany Players For Full Overseas Tours: Report

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 7, 2018, 10:16 AM IST
Indian skipper Virat Kohli has requested the BCCI to allow wives of players to accompany them for the full duration of the overseas tour rather than just two weeks - according to the current policy.

The COA have informed the team manager to make a formal request after a BCCI official approached them on the issue.

“The request was made a few weeks back but as it is a BCCI policy decision, the manager will have to submit a formal request first. Anushka has been travelling with Kohli overseas, however, Kohli now wants the old rule to be abolished and a new policy should come up where wives should be allowed to travel with the Indian team,” a source was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

According to the report, since it's a BCCI policy decision, COA is likely to postpone the decision till the time the new BCCI body is in place.

At the moment, players are allowed to have wives on tour for not more than two weeks.

Issue of wives touring with the players has often come under the radar and has often split the cricketing world. After a 5-0 Ashes humiliation in 2007, England Cricket Board hired an independent auditor which blamed the players' girlfriend and wives for the loss, something which Kevin Pietersen termed as "load of nonsense."

First Published: October 7, 2018, 9:19 AM IST
