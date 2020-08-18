Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Virat Kohli Retains Second Spot in Test Rankings, Jasprit Bumrah Slips to Ninth

Formerly top-ranked fast bowlers Stuart Broad and James Anderson of England have made advances in the latest ICC Test Player Rankings after some fine bowling in the drawn second Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl.

IANS |August 18, 2020, 4:24 PM IST
ALSO READ | 12 Years of Virat Kohli: Kohli Makes India Debut Against Sri Lanka at Dambulla

Broad has moved up one slot to second position in the bowlers' list after a haul of 4/56 while Anderson has moved up two slots to 14th with figures of 3/60, as the pair helped dismiss Pakistan for 236 in their only innings of the match.

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas took 2/28 in England's score of 110/4 declared, gaining two places to reach eighth position, but is still away from his career-best ranking of third in October 2018. India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has moved down by a place and is currently situated at the ninth spot in bowler's rankings.

In the batsmen's list, Babar Azam is back at a career-best fifth position, which he had attained in February this year. His knock of 47 helped him gain one place while his compatriots Abid Ali (up to 49th) and Mohammad Rizwan (up to 75th) have also attained career-best rankings after knocking up half-centuries.

For England, Zak Crawley has moved to a career-best 81st place after a score of 53, even as all-rounder Ben Stokes and captain Joe Root have retained their seventh and ninth positions, respectively. India's Virat Kohli retains his second position.

ALSO READ | In Numbers | Virat Kohli Finest India Batsman Across Formats, Made Debut 12 Years Ago

In the World Test Championship points table, England remain in third position with 279 points while Pakistan are fifth with 153. The list is led by India with 360 points and Australia are second at 296.

Pakistan and England will next face each other in the final Test of the series beginning Friday at the same venue.

