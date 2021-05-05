Virat Kohli Returns Home After IPL 2021 is Suspended | SEE PHOTOS

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and India skipper Virat Kohli has returned home and is looking forward to do his bit to help the country which is grappling with the second wave of Coronavirus. Latest pictures of Kohli can be seen here:

The IPL 2021 was cancelled after several cases were being reported within the bio-bubble. The first case was reported from KKR where Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive. Later on the same day (May 3) two others: CSK bowling coach Lakshmipati Balaji and CEO Kasi Viswanathan were among the affected. Later SRH’s Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals Amit Mishra were tested positive as well. Soon BCCI called for an emergency meeting with the IPL Governing Council where Secy Jay Shah wanted to suspend the IPL indefinitely to reduce the possible damage to the health of the players.

‘This isn’t a joke’

Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina has shared his feelings on the state of affairs as far as the Covid-19 is concerned especially as it led to cancellation of IPL. Raina said ‘this is not a joke anymore’ and despite this the country will overcome the situation together.

“This isn’t a joke anymore! So many lives at stake & never felt so helpless in life. No matter how much we want to help, but we are literally running out of resources. Every single person of this country deserves a salute right for standing by each other to save lives!” he tweeted.

‘IPL Not Cancelled’

BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla has clarified that the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League has not been cancelled, it has only been suspended indefinitely owing to a COVID-19 outbreak in BCCI’s bio-secure bubble. Rajiv Shukla, speaking to Star Sports said that the decision on the completion of the tournament will be taken in due course of time.“I want to make it clear that IPL 2021 has been not cancelled. It has been suspended, it has been postponed, it has been deferred, so it will happen. The remaining part of this year’s IPL will happen. But in due course, when the covid situation improves, a decision will be taken about it,” said Shukla.

