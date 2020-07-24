Virat Kohli Reveals How Difficult it Was to Convince his Mom that he Was Not Sick While Following Fitness Regime

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli’s work out videos have often created buzz on social media. Over the years, he has emerged as one of the fittest players in the game.
Recently, Kohli, speaking with his teammate Mayank Agarwal, revealed how he found it difficult to convince his mother about his new fitness routine when he decided to get leaner.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a video on its website showing both the cricketers engaged in a conversation.
The captain said that his mother showed concern when he started getting leaner by following a fitness regime.
Moms be like 😅Listen in to what @imVkohli's mother thought of him when he started his fitness regime.More such fun stories on #OpenNetsWithMayank, coming up soon on https://t.co/Z3MPyesSeZ@mayankcricket pic.twitter.com/WSYyBUIBeh— BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2020
“My mom used to tell me that I am becoming weak. That is a very regular thing, any mother would say. They (mothers) didn’t understand the difference between having concern and having professionalism about a sport you’re playing,” he told Agarwal.
Narrating his experience, Kohli said his mother would think if a child is not chubby, he is sick. The skipper added that he had to often assure his mom that he was not sick and he was doing this to play.
Kohli added that he found it funny as well as annoying sometimes because he was following a fitness routine and he would get to hear from his mom after he woke in the morning that he was looking sick.
Kohli was seen in the retro look in old style glasses during the conversation. He would be seen in action in the upcoming Indian Premier League.
