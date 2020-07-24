Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS TALLINN, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

2ND INN

Eesti Tigers

72/5 (10.0)

Eesti Tigers
v/s
Tallinn United
Tallinn United*

73/0 (7.0)

Tallinn United beat Eesti Tigers by 10 wickets
Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

258/4 (85.4)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
Live

ECS TALLINN, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

1ST INN

Tartu Vikings *

0/0 (0.0)

Tartu Vikings
v/s
Tallinn Rising Stars
Tallinn Rising Stars

Tartu Vikings elected to bat
Live

ECN AUSTRIAN T10, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

1ST INN

Austrian Cricket Tigers *

0/0 (0.0)

Austrian Cricket Tigers
v/s
Pakistan CC
Pakistan CC

Pakistan CC elected to field
Live

ECN AUSTRIAN T10, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

2ND INN

Vienna CC

129/4 (10.0)

Vienna CC
v/s
Bangladesh CC Austria
Bangladesh CC Austria*

16/0 (1.3)

Bangladesh CC Austria need 114 runs in 51 balls at 13.41 rpo

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Virat Kohli Reveals How Difficult it Was to Convince his Mom that he Was Not Sick While Following Fitness Regime

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli’s work out videos have often created buzz on social media. Over the years, he has emerged as one of the fittest players in the game.

Virat Kohli Reveals How Difficult it Was to Convince his Mom that he Was Not Sick While Following Fitness Regime

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli’s work out videos have often created buzz on social media. Over the years, he has emerged as one of the fittest players in the game.

Recently, Kohli, speaking with his teammate Mayank Agarwal, revealed how he found it difficult to convince his mother about his new fitness routine when he decided to get leaner.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a video on its website showing both the cricketers engaged in a conversation.

The captain said that his mother showed concern when he started getting leaner by following a fitness regime.

“My mom used to tell me that I am becoming weak. That is a very regular thing, any mother would say. They (mothers) didn’t understand the difference between having concern and having professionalism about a sport you’re playing,” he told Agarwal.

Narrating his experience, Kohli said his mother would think if a child is not chubby, he is sick. The skipper added that he had to often assure his mom that he was not sick and he was doing this to play.

Kohli added that he found it funny as well as annoying sometimes because he was following a fitness routine and he would get to hear from his mom after he woke in the morning that he was looking sick.

Kohli was seen in the retro look in old style glasses during the conversation. He would be seen in action in the upcoming Indian Premier League.

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
