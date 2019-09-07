Virat Kohli Reveals How He Went 'Blank' After His Father's Death
More than a decade ago, in December of 2006, the current Indian captain Virat Kohli promised his family that he would play for the country after his father’s untimely passing because it was his dream to see his son play cricket at the highest level.
Virat Kohli Reveals How He Went 'Blank' After His Father's Death
More than a decade ago, in December of 2006, the current Indian captain Virat Kohli promised his family that he would play for the country after his father’s untimely passing because it was his dream to see his son play cricket at the highest level.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 3, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
Looking Back at Kohli’s Away Series Wins as Captain
Cricketnext Staff | September 3, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
India vs West Indies: Kohli All for ICC's Concussion Substitutes Rule
Cricketnext Staff | September 5, 2019, 6:03 PM IST
Virat Kohli Posts Shirtless Picture and Sends Twitterverse Into a Frenzy
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings